Andrus went 3-for-4 with a double in a loss to the Angels on Tuesday.

Andrus had one of only two extra-base hits for the Athletics in another low-scoring night for Oakland. The veteran shortstop now has a trio of three-hit tallies in the last seven games alone, and he's sporting a .346 average and .863 OPS across the 55 plate appearances covering his last 14 contests.