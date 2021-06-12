Andrus went 2-for-4 with a game-winning RBI single and a double in a victory over the Royals on Friday.

Andrus' ninth-inning single narrowly plated Matt Chapman to snap a 3-3 tie, allowing the veteran shortstop to atone for a pair of earlier gaffes on defense that led to a Royals run in the eighth inning. Andrus' .213/.266/.274 season slash line naturally has plenty of room for improvement, but he's been markedly better thus far in June with a .276 average (8-for-29), four doubles, two RBI, five walks, a stolen base and four runs across nine games.