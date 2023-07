Ruiz (shoulder) is not in the lineup for Thursday's tilt in Detroit, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Ruiz had to be removed from Wednesday's win over the Tigers after tweaking his right shoulder when he dove back to first base on a pickoff attempt. He underwent medical testing, with the results not yet available. If Ruiz avoids a serious injury, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Athletics hold him out until after the All-Star break. JJ Bleday will cover center field Thursday.