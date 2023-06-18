Ruiz went 2-for-5 with a double, a walk and a stolen base in an extra-innings loss to the Phillies on Saturday.

Ruiz posted his second straight multi-hit effort and rang up a two-bagger for the second time in as many games in the process. The busy day at the plate extended a modest hitting streak to four games, while the stolen base, Ruiz's 36th of the season, was his fifth swipe overall during that stretch. The combination of the fleet-footed outfielder's propensity for above-average contact (17.4 percent strikeout rate) and elite speed should continue to generate plenty of non-power-dependent production for his fantasy managers.