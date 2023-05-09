Ruiz went 2-for-5 with a double and a stolen base in a loss to the Yankees on Monday.

The fleet-footed outfielder was it again, extending his on-base streak to 12 games with his third multi-hit effort in the last six contests. Ruiz also swiped his fourth base in the last three games and 17th overall of the season after his sixth-inning single, and his current .277 average and .340 on-base percentage across 153 plate appearances corroborate his fit as a strong leadoff option.