Ruiz is hitting ninth and starting in center field Saturday against the Blue Jays.

Ruiz is out of the leadoff spot in a game he's started for the first time since April 16. It's unclear why the A's made the switch, as he's maintained a .279 average and .311 on-base percentage across his last 10 games, neither of which is a significant departure from his line on the season. Tony Kemp takes over duties atop the order.