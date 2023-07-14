Ruiz (shoulder) has resumed hitting off a tee and manager Mark Kotsay said Friday that Ruiz is "further along than I thought he would be," Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

Ruiz remains without a set timetable to return to major-league action after suffering a right shoulder subluxation, but these words from the skipper are encouraging. There are still several important hurdles to clear, and it's possible Ruiz will need a minor-league rehab assignment before being activated. He still leads the majors in steals but his lead is down to two over Ronald Acuna (41).