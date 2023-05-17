Ruiz went 2-for-6 with a game-winning RBI infield single, a double, a stolen base and a run in an extra-innings victory over the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

The speedy outfielder came through in the clutch during the marathon victory, using his legs to beat out a throw from shortstop to first base and allow Ramon Laureano to score the game-winning run in the process. Ruiz added his 13th extra-base hit and 20th steal along the way while also generating what was his third multi-hit effort in the last six games.