Ruiz is out of the lineup Wednesday versus the Orioles.
Ruiz will exit the starting nine for the first time all season while Ramon Laureano shifts over from right field to cover the rookie's usual spot in center. Over 41 plate appearances this season, Ruiz is hitting .222 with one stolen base, three runs and three RBI.
More News
-
Athletics' Esteury Ruiz: Records first steal•
-
Athletics' Esteury Ruiz: Makes noise out of bottom of order•
-
Athletics' Esteury Ruiz: Makes impact in opener•
-
Athletics' Esteury Ruiz: Path clear for everyday role•
-
Athletics' Esteury Ruiz: Lands spot on Opening Day roster•
-
Athletics' Esteury Ruiz: Keeps knocking them in Tuesday•