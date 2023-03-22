Ruiz went 2-for-2 with a pair of RBI singles and a stolen base in a Cactus League win over the Angels on Tuesday. He was also caught stealing on another attempt.

The highly promising prospect pushed his spring RBI total to an impressive 13 across 15 Cactus League contests. Ruiz also boasts a .289/.378/.447 line and five steals over his 45 plate appearances, and he remains in a heated battle with Cristian Pache for the starting center field job as the final days of spring training unfold.