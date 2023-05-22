Ruiz went 1-for-4 with a double and a stolen base in a loss to the Astros on Sunday.

Irrespective of how muted the Athletics' offensive effort might be on any given day, it seems Ruiz is always making a mark in the box score in some form. Sunday's two-bagger extended his hitting streak to six games and served as his third double during that span. Ruiz has also swiped at least one base in five of his last six games, including in three straight. The 24-year-old should continue to deliver for fantasy managers in multiple categories, particularly if he remains a mainstay atop the order.