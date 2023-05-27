Ruiz went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Astros.

Ten of Ruiz's major-league-leading 27 steals have come in his last 13 games. The outfielder has hit safely in nine of those contests, batting .250 (13-for-52) over that span. While his slash line has slipped to .274/.335/.361 through 53 games, his proficiency on the basepaths will continue to lead to fantasy interest.

