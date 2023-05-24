Ruiz went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Mariners.

Ruiz has eight steals while going 12-for-41 (.293) over his last 10 contests. Even while playing for a putrid Oakland offense, the speedy outfielder is making enough of an impact to help in fantasy. He has 25 steals in 28 attempts while slashing .284/.344/.376 with a home run, 22 RBI, 23 runs scored, 13 doubles and a triple through 50 contests.