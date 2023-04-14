Ruiz went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's loss against the Orioles.

Ruiz led off the first inning with a double, eventually coming around to score on a Brent Rooker sacrifice fly. Ruiz would add another two hits, including a two-run single in the fourth. The 24-year-old outfielder has made the most of an expanded role in Oakland. Ruiz is 12-for-41 to start the season with six runs, six RBI and two stolen bases.