Ruiz went 1-for-3 with a run in the Athletics' win over the Angels on Thursday.

The speedy outfielder hit out of the bottom of the order, but his leadoff single off Aaron Loup in the eighth inning kick-started a two-run rally. Ruiz subsequently came around to score the tying run on Tony Kemp's double, making it an auspicious regular-season debut for a player that could well outperform his season-opening slot in the lineup if the .974 OPS he generated at the Double-A and Triple-A levels last season -- and his subsequent torrid Cactus League performance -- is any indication.