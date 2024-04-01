Ruiz was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas by the Athletics on Monday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Ruiz started just two games during Oakland's four-game set against the Guardians to open the season. Although he hit leadoff in those two contests and went 3-for-7 with an RBI and a stolen base, it wasn't enough to save his spot on the big-league roster. It's a blow to fantasy managers who used a pick on Ruiz this spring with the anticipation that he would be a big source of stolen bases. Waiver claim Tyler Nevin is absorbing Ruiz's spot on the roster.