Ruiz is expected to serve as the everyday center fielder in the wake of Cristian Pache's trade to the Phillies on Wednesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Ruiz is set to be a fixture in Oakland's starting nine, at least to open the season. The speedy 24-year-old couldn't come close to duplicating the extensive offensive success he enjoyed at multiple minor-league stops when he logged his first 36 big-league plate appearances in 2022, posting a .171 average and .452 OPS with the Brewers and Padres. However, the rebuilding Athletics figure to be patient with Ruiz, who produced a .332/.447/.526 slash line, 12.2 percent walk rate, 17.4 percent strikeout rate and 85 steals across a combined 114 games at the Double-A and Triple-A levels last season.