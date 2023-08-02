Ruiz (shoulder) started in center field in Triple-A Las Vegas' win over Albuquerque on Tuesday and played seven innings, going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts.

While Ruiz scuffled through a rough night at the plate, of overriding importance was the fact he was able to put in another robust workload after also logging seven innings during Sunday's win over Sugar Land. Martin Gallegos of MLB.com had reported prior to Tuesday's game that Ruiz had come away from Sunday's contest feeling good, which had led manager Mark Kotsay to say there was a "definite possibility" the speedy outfielder "could be with us sooner than later."