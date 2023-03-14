Ruiz, who went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and two runs in a Cactus League win over the Rockies on Monday, seemingly has a better chance of securing an Opening Day roster spot after fellow outfielder JJ Bleday was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Ruiz, who arrived in the three-team trade that saw Sean Murphy moved to Atlanta in December, is now hitting .241 (7-for-29) with two doubles, a home run, 10 RBI, three walks, three stolen bases and eight runs over 11 Cactus League games. That type of diverse stat line is somewhat reminiscent, albeit over a much smaller sample, of some of the stellar numbers Ruiz put up at both the Double-A and Triple-A levels last season. However, the 24-year-old's primary competition for the starting center field job, Cristian Pache, is out of minor-league options and enjoying an outstanding spring at the plate while also providing his usual elite defense; therefore, he could well continue to have the inside track to the starting job for the time being.