Ruiz went 2-for-3 with a walk, a run and an RBI in Monday's 7-2 win over Atlanta. He also reached base on a hit by pitch.

Ruiz wasn't able to add to his league-leading stolen-base total (27), but he was able to raise his on-base percentage from .328 to .338 after reaching first base four times on the night. Despite leading off in each of his starts since April 16, Ruiz has been limited to 24 runs on the season, which speaks to the lack of impact bats behind him in the Oakland lineup.