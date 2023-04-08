Ruiz went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a run in a loss to the Rays on Friday.

Ruiz enjoyed a productive fifth inning, opening the frame with a single, swiping second base and eventually coming around to score on Aledmys Diaz's ground-rule double. The fleet-footed 24-year-old has reached safely in five straight games and has laced three doubles among his five hits across his first seven contests.