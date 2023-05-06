Ruiz went 3-for-6 with a double, three runs scored and two stolen bases in Friday's win over the Royals.

Ruiz scored a run in the first, fifth and ninth frames while swiping two bags. His 15 stolen bases place him at the top of the American League and tied with Ronald Acuna for the most in baseball. Ruiz improved his slash line to .276/.346/.358 with nine extra-base hits and 16 runs scored.