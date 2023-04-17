Ruiz went 1-for-6 with an RBI single and a stolen base in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Mets.

Ruiz did all his damage in the fifth inning. He singled to drive home Kevin Smith and then eventually stole second base for his fourth steal of the year. The 24-year-old outfielder has now hit safe in seven straight games and has been hitting in the leadoff spot against lefties. He sits at a slash line of .308/.400/.385 and has eight RBI in 16 games thus far.