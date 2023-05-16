Ruiz went 1-for-4 with an RBI single and a stolen base in a 5-2 loss to the Diamondbacks on Monday.

Ruiz continued to produce out of the top of the order, delivering the Athletics' first run of the game on his third-inning single and has now reached safely in 20 of his last 21 games. The speedy outfielder also leads the majors in steals with 19, with 14 of those coming in the aforementioned stretch.