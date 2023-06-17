Ruiz went 2-for-4 with a double, one RBI and two stolen bases in Friday's loss to the Phillies.

Ruiz continues to be a menace on the bases, producing his second multi-steal performance in the last three games. He's now stolen a league-leading 35 bags in 42 attempts, including seven in 13 June contests. Ruiz also bumped his slash line up to .258/.315/.333 after his second multi-hit game of the month.