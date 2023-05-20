Ruiz went 2-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Astros.

Ruiz has notched multiple hits in three straight contests. He's also racked up four steals in his last six games, giving him 21 thefts in 24 attempts this season. The speedy outfielder owns a solid .282/.347/.376 slash line with a home run, 22 RBI and 20 runs scored across 46 games. The solid hitting, both throughout the year and recently, has helped to solidify his place atop the Athletics' order.