Ruiz (shoulder) started in center field and went 1-for-2 with a triple and a run in Triple-A Las Vegas' loss to Sugar Land on Friday before being replaced defensively in the sixth inning.

Ruiz also made a throwing error per the Associated Press, but his triple into the right-center gap during his first plate appearance was a highlight of his brief night. The plan all along was for Ruiz to only play five innings, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports, and the speedy outfielder is likely to get at least another pair of starts of potentially longer duration before activation is considered.