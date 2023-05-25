Ruiz went 0-for-3 with a hit-by-pitch and a stolen base in a loss to the Mariners on Wednesday.

Ruiz continues to make teams pay for putting him on base via any route, with Wednesday's steal marking his eighth in the last nine games. The fleet-footed outfielder did see his eight-game hitting streak snapped, but his 11th plunking of the season allowed him to reach safely for the ninth consecutive contest.