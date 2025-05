The Athletics placed Urshela (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list Friday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Urshela strained his left hamstring Thursday. With Urshela sidelined, Miguel Andujar, Luis Urias and Logan Davidson are candidates to make start at third base for the Athletics. Urshela has underwhelmed with a .224/.276/.337 slash line this season.