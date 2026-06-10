Athletics' J.T. Ginn: Allows five runs in win

Ginn (4-3) allowed five runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out five over 5.2 innings to earn the win over the Brewers on Tuesday.

Ginn wasn't all that good, but he did better than opposing starter Robert Gasser, who got tagged for six runs, including four home runs. This was just the second time all season Ginn has allowed more than three runs. He's now at a 3.15 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 65:30 K:BB across 71.1 innings through 15 appearances (12 starts) on the year. He's projected to make his next start against the Rockies in Las Vegas, assuming the Athletics use Thursday's off day to skip the open fifth spot in their rotation.