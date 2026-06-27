Athletics' J.T. Ginn: Bounces back in rematch

Ginn (6-4) allowed three runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out five over six innings to earn the win over the Angels on Friday.

Ginn earned a quality start with this outing, his third such performance over five games in June. He's allowed 14 runs (12 earned) over 29 innings this month while adding a 26:10 K:BB. The right-hander is now at a 3.15 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 78:36 K:BB through 88.2 innings over 18 appearances (15 starts). Ginn frequently allows too many hits, but he's done a fairly good job at limiting damage throughout the year. He's projected to make his next start at home versus the Dodgers in what's likely to be a challenging matchup.