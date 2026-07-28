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Athletics' J.T. Ginn: Completes bullpen session Monday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Ginn (finger) threw a bullpen Monday and is scheduled to throw another one Wednesday, per MLB.com.

Ginn landed on the injured list last week due to a blister on his right middle finger, but he shouldn't remain shelved much longer. The right-hander is eligible to return Aug. 3, and provided he comes out of Wednesday's session with no issues, the 27-year-old could reclaim his spot in the rotation as soon as Aug. 4 against the Reds. In 109.1 innings (22 appearances) this season, Ginn owns an 8-6 record with a 3.46 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 100:49 K:BB.

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