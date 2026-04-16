Ginn allowed two runs on two hits and four walks while striking out three over 5.1 innings in a no-decision Wednesday versus the Rangers.

Ginn gave up a two-run home run to Corey Seager in the third inning but was able to limit the damage there. In his second start of the season, Ginn threw 47 of 78 pitches for strikes, suggesting he's one or two starts away from being fully stretched out after opening the year as a reliever. He's maintained a3.31 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 11:7 K:BB across 16.1 innings over five appearances this season. If he stays in the rotation, he is tentatively projected to make his next start on the road in Seattle.