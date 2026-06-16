Athletics' J.T. Ginn: Earns fifth win

Ginn (5-3) earned the win Monday, allowing an unearned run on six hits and two walks over six innings against the Pirates. He struck out three.

Ginn didn't generate many strikeouts, but he handled the Pirates' offense well, with their lone run against him coming unearned in the fourth inning on the heels of a Zack Gelof error. Monday marked a nice rebound effort for Ginn, who was tagged for five runs in his previous outing against the Brewers, though that start came at the infamously hitter-friendly Las Vegas Ballpark. It has been a stellar campaign for the right-hander by all accounts, as he'll take a 2.91 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 68:32 K:BB across 77.1 innings (16 appearances) into his next start, tentatively scheduled for Saturday against the Angels.