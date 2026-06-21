Athletics' J.T. Ginn: Falls to Halos

Ginn (5-4) took the loss against the Angels on Saturday, allowing four runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out five batters over 5.1 innings.

Ginn tossed a 1-2-3 first inning but mostly struggled after that. He gave up a pair of runs in the second, escaped a bases-loaded jam in the third and put two runners on base in the sixth, both of whom scored following the hurler's departure. Ginn had tossed at least six innings in six of his previous eight appearances coming into Saturday, so this was a relatively short outing by his recent standards. The right-hander still holds a strong 3.16 ERA through 82.2 frames on the season, and he'll look to get back into the win column his next time out, which is tentatively slated to be a rematch against the Angels.