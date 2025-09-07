Ginn (3-6) allowed one run on five hits and struck out five without walking a batter over five innings to earn the win over the Angels on Saturday.

Over six outings in August, Ginn went 0-4 with a 7.24 ERA and 34:13 K:BB across 27.1 innings. His first start of September was much better, and the Athletics gave him more than enough support in a 17-4 win. Ginn has had an uneven year with a 4.95 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 86:23 K:BB across 76.1 innings through 20 appearances (13 starts). The right-hander is projected to make his next start at home versus the Reds.