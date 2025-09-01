Ginn (2-6) took the loss Sunday against Texas, allowing five runs on five hits and two walks with seven strikeouts over six innings.

Ginn surrendered a pair of home runs during the start, yielding a two-run home run in the first inning to Joc Pederson and a solo shot to Josh Jung in the second. Ginn has now allowed seven home runs in his last six starts. He's 0-5 with a 7.52 ERA and a 33:12 K:BB across 26.1 innings during that stretch. He's on track to face the Angels next time out.