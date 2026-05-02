Ginn (0-1) allowed five runs on five hits and five walks while striking out four over 4.1 innings to take the loss Friday versus the Guardians.

The five walks were a season high for Ginn, who threw 50 of 88 pitches for strikes. The right-hander experienced shoulder soreness in his previous start, but his workload Friday suggests he wasn't facing any limitations. Across eight outings (five starts), he has a 4.30 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 23:14 K:BB through 29.1 innings. Ginn isn't likely to dazzle often on the mound, instead serving as a No. 4 or 5 starter. His next start is tentatively expected to be on the road in Philadelphia.