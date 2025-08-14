Ginn (2-5) took the loss against Tampa Bay on Wednesday, allowing six runs (five earned) on six hits and one walk while striking out three batters over two innings.

Ginn was ambushed early Wednesday, giving up four runs on four hits in the first inning alone. The lefty surrendered another pair of runs on a Brandon Lowe blast in the second and didn't take the mound in the third frame. The six runs allowed were a season high for Ginn, while the six hits he gave up tied a season-worst mark. Since moving back into the Athletics' rotation July 22, Ginn has struggled to a 5.24 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 20:9 K:BB over 22.1 innings spanning five starts. He's lined up to face Minnesota on the road in his next start.