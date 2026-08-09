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Athletics' J.T. Ginn: Logs quality start in no-decision

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Ginn did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Red Sox, allowing three runs (one earned) on five hits and two walks with two strikeouts over six innings.

Despite throwing just 54 of 95 pitches for strikes, Ginn battled to earn his second straight quality start since returning from the injured list Tuesday. The 27-year-old has now logged a quality start in each of his three second-half outings, posting a 1.96 ERA over 18.1 innings during that span. He'll take a 3.41 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 107:53 K:BB across 121.1 innings this season into a home matchup with the Rangers next weekend.

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