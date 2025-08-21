Ginn took a no-decision Wednesday against Minnesota, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks in 4.2 innings. He struck out five.

Wednesday's performance was an improvement from Ginn, who yielded a season-high five earned runs his last time out against the Rays. Even so, the seven hits allowed were a season worst, and the right-hander has worked at least five innings just four times among his 10 starts in 2025. Ginn has an uninspiring 4.95 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 66:20 K:BB over 60 frames, and his streaming appeal should remain limited versus the first-place Tigers next week.