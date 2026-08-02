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Athletics' J.T. Ginn: Rejoining rotation Tuesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Ginn (finger) will be reinstated from the 15-day injured list to start Tuesday's game at Cincinnati, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander landed on the shelf due to a blister after his first start coming out of the All-Star break, but he's ready to rejoin the big-league rotation after throwing a bullpen session Saturday. Even with an eight-run blowup versus the White Sox on July 12 inflating his numbers, Ginn has 6-3 record with a 3.72 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 52:26 K:BB in 55.2 innings across his past 10 starts.

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