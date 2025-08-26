Ginn allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out eight over 5.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Tigers on Monday.

Ginn matched zeroes with Tarik Skubal through five innings, but the Tigers struck first with three runs in the sixth. The Athletics were able to bounce back, getting Ginn off the hook after a fine but unremarkable performance. He's had mixed results since returning to the rotation in late July, allowing 19 runs (18 earned) over 32.1 innings with a 33:12 K:BB across his last seven outings. Overall, he has a 4.96 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 74:21 K:BB through 65.1 innings over 18 appearances (11 starts) this season. Injuries are piling up among the Athletics' starters, so Ginn can be penciled in for a home start versus the Rangers this weekend.