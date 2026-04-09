Kuhnel struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Yankees.

This was Kuhnel's second appearance of the season, and he was trusted with a one-run lead that the Athletics had earned in the top of the ninth inning. He got the job done on 12 pitches (eight strikes), finishing with a strikeout of Ryan McMahon. Mark Leiter had the Athletics' first save of the campaign, but he also leads the team with two blown saves, one of which was Tuesday. Scott Barlow and Hogan Harris were both utilized earlier in the game while the score was tied at 2-2. The closer job could very well be up for grabs, but it's unclear if Kuhnel will be a serious contender for ninth-inning duties. With most of the Athletics' relievers getting hit hard early in the campaign, simply pitching at an average level could help Kuhnel at least secure high-leverage work.