Leclerc (0-1) blew the save and took the loss in Thursday's 4-2 loss against Seattle. He allowed three runs on two home runs and a walk while striking out one over one-third of an inning.

Leclerc was protecting a one-run lead in the eighth inning but struggled. Despite the setback, he may be the A's best setup man until Michel Otanez (shoulder) returns from the injured list.