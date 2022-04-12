Smith is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rays, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

For the second straight day, Smith will take a seat with the Rays bringing a right-handed starting pitcher (Tommy Romero) to the hill. At least for the time being, the 25-year-old rookie may have been surpassed on the depth chart at third base by Sheldon Neuse, who started in Monday's 13-2 win and went 3-for-5 with a grand slam. Prior to Monday, Smith had started in each of Oakland's first three games and went 0-for-11 with six strikeouts.