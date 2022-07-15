Smith, who was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on June 13, has produced a .208/.257/.228 slash line over his first 25 games with the Aviators.

Smith has alarmingly struck out at a higher clip (31.2 percent) with Las Vegas than he did with the Athletics (27.8 percent), and both his batting average and on-base percentage are only marginally better than the respective .180 and .216 figures he generated in those categories at the big-league level. The 26-year-old, who did post a .285 average and .931 OPS with Triple-A Buffalo in the Blue Jays organization last season, figures to remain in Las Vegas trying to iron out the kinks for the time being unless injuries necessitate a promotion.