McCann went 1-for-2 with two walks in a loss to the Angels on Wednesday.

McCann made one of his relatively infrequent appearances in the starting nine and once again contributed, qualifying as the only Athletics batter to reach safely on three occasions. The rookie backstop has now reached safely in four consecutive games dating back to June 16, and he sports a formidable .278 average and .804 OPS across 91 plate appearances (30 games) this season.