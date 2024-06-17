McCann went 1-for-4 with an RBI single during a loss to the Twins in the first game of a doubleheader Sunday.

The rookie backstop drew a rare start and was able to tack on the final run of the matinee game for the Athletics with his ninth-inning single. McCann boasts an impressive .278/.358/.444 slash line across his first 81 career plate appearances, but Shea Langeliers has been an iron man behind the dish and is garnering the bulk of playing time at McCann's expense.