Barrera is 0-for-17 with a walk, a hit-by-pitch and four strikeouts over his last seven games.

The 26-year-old outfielder was carrying an impressive .333/.383/.500 slash line over his first 47 plate appearances before the skid began, but those respective figures now sit at .237/.303/.356. However, with Barrera still striking out at just a 19.7 percent clip for the season, he's giving himself a fighting chance of snapping out of the slump in short order while seeing regular playing time in the corner outfield spots.